January 11th: On this day
1936 - Born on this day in Garrard County, Kentucky, was Jody Payne best known as a longtime guitarist in Willie Nelson's band, The Family. Payne died on Aug 10th 2013
1946 - Born on this day in Ashland, Kentucky, was Naomi Judd, country music singer, songwriter, and activist. With her daughter, Wynonna Judd, Naomi formed country music's most famous mother, daughter team, The Judds scored twenty top-10 hits including fifteen #1's and have sold over 20 million albums
1956 - Born on this day was Robert Earl Keen, American singer-songwriter. His songs have also been covered by several different artists including George Strait, Joe Ely, Lyle Lovett, The Highwaymen, Nanci Griffith, and the Dixie Chicks
1964 - Ring Of Fire The Best of Johnny Cash became the first #1 album when Billboard debuted their Country Album Chart. It was his sixteenth album in total and the first compilations album by Cash
1967 - Johnny Cash and June Carter recorded their duet "Jackson", which went on to win the couple a Grammy Award in 1968 for Best Country & Western Performance Duet. Written in 1963 by Billy Edd Wheeler and Jerry Leiber, Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood also scored a hit with the song
1968 - Glen Campbell recorded "I Wanna Live" at Capitol Studios, Hollywood, California. When released in March of this year the song became his first of five #1's on the Country singles chart
1983 - Reba McEntire was at #1 on the US Country charts with, "Can't Even Get the Blues", McEntire's fourteenth country hit and her first #1 country hit
2009 - Taylor Swift was at #1 on the US Country chart with her second studio album Fearless. The album topped the Billboard 200 chart for eleven non-consecutive weeks, thus setting various records, including the longest chart-topper by a female country artist. On Billboard's Country albums chart the album logged a record 36 weeks at #1, with 3.2 million copies sold in 2009