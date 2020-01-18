  • Dave Williams

January 18th: On this day

1955 - Born on this day in Lynwood, California, was Kevin Costner actor, producer and singer. Costner is the singer in Kevin Costner & Modern West, a country rock band which he founded with the encouragement of his wife Christine.

1956 - Born on this day was Mark Collie, American singer, songwriter, musician, actor, producer and tireless advocate and fundraiser for Type 1 diabetes study. Sixteen of his singles have charted on Hot Country Songs, including the top ten hits "Even the Man in the Moon Is Cryin'" and "Born to Love You". Collie has also written songs for Aaron Tippin, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, and JT Hodges.

1966 - Red Sovine was at #1 on the US Country charts with "Giddyup Go", which is the tale of an emotional father-son reunion at a highway truck stop. American country comedienne Minnie Pearl recorded an answer version titled "Giddyup Go Answer." A departure from her usual comic recordings, Pearl told the story from the perspective of the manager of the truck stop where the father-son reunion takes place.

1979 - Willie Nelson was at #1 on the country music album chart with the double set, Willie and Family Live. Recorded live at Harrah's in Lake Tahoe, Nevada in April 1978 at the height of Willie madness, the recordings featured Emmylou Harris and Johnny Paycheck as guests on some of the songs.

2001 - Inaugural celebrations for president George W. Bush in Washington, D.C., include performances by Lorrie Morgan, Sammy Kershaw, Lee Ann Womack and Brooks & Dunn, who sang "Only In America."

2009 - Garth Brooks performed "We Shall Be Free" on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during an inaugural event for Barack Obama. James Taylor, Jennifer Nettles, Bono, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi and Sheryl Crow also appeared.

At the MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center, one employee at surely has made a lasting impact on the Parker family with his simple gesture of kindness.

The Air Force needs you and no there isn't a draft going on. What they are looking for are people, military OR civilian, who would be willing to adopt some of their retired military working dogs.

So get this, there's been some unconfirmed talk that Universal is planning to remake "Jaws" . . . which is a damn-near PERFECT movie and I challenge anyone to dispute that.

On our trip back from New York we stopped in at Cubbies in Onawa, IA where I came across this fantastic product! Pathwater which comes in an aluminium reusable bottle.

This is just a cool story, Tanya Tucker fulfills a lifelong dream, as she performs for a sold-out crowd at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on Sunday.