February 1st: On this day
1964 - Buck Owens' hit, "Love's Gonna Live Here," finished its 16-week run at #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart. To date, it is the most recent song to spend 10 or more weeks atop the chart.
1968 - Johnny Cash spent the day visiting several hospitals in Memphis including the sick and wounded at the Navy Hospital in Millington, Tennessee, many of whom had just returned home from Vietnam.
1980 - Kenny Rogers was at #1 on the US country album chart with his seventh studio album Kenny, which featured the hit singles "Coward of the County" and "You Decorated My Life."
1999 - Brad Paisley released his debut single "Who Needs Pictures" as the first single and title track from his first album. It reached #12 on the Hot Country Songs chart.
2009 - Faith Hill performed "America, The Beautiful" before the Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, with Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band playing at halftime.
2012 - Lady Antebellum were at #1 on the US country album chart with there third studio album Own the Night. The album won the Grammy Award for Best Country Album at the 54th Grammy Awards.
2019 - Dolly Parton was honored by MusiCares as its 2019 Person of the Year becoming the first country singer to be named a MusiCares Person of the Year.