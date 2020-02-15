February 15th: On this day
1918 - Born on this day in the Florida Panhandle, was Lawrence Hankins Locklin better known as Hank Locklin. A member of the Grand Ole Opry for nearly 50 years, Locklin had a long recording career and scored the hits, "Please Help Me, I'm Falling", "Send Me the Pillow That You Dream On" and "Geisha Girl". Locklin died on March 8, 2009.
1962 - The second set of recording sessions for Ray Charles' Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music took place at United Recording Studios in Hollywood, California. Modern Sounds and the albums lead single, "I Can't Stop Loving You", were both certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America in 1962, as each record had shipped 500,000 copies in the United States.
1971 - Dolly Parton released her sixth solo studio album The Golden Streets of Glory which peaked at #22 on the US Billboard Hot Country LP's chart.
1979 - Willie Nelson won two trophies during the 21st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles: Best Country Vocal Performance, Male, for "Georgia On My Mind"; and Best Country Vocal Duo or Group (shared with Waylon Jennings), for "Mammas, Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys."
1983 - The TV film starring Johnny Cash, Murder in Coweta County was released in the US. Set in 1948, in rural Georgia, and based on a true story, Cash played Sheriff Lamar Potts in the film.
2012 - A Kenny Chesney fan was arrested for trespassing on the singer's property. Melissa Mansfield of Murrieta, California, was arrested around 2 am and charged with trespassing and public intoxication. She was discovered in a bathroom near a swimming pool at his Nashville-area home. Chesney was not home at the time of the incident.