December 21st: On this day

1926 - Born on this day, was Freddie Hart, country musician and songwriter best-known for his #1 hit "Easy Loving," which won the Country Music Association Song of the Year award in 1971 and 1972.

1950 - During recording sessions at Castle Studio, Nashville, Hank Williams record "Cold Cold Heart", "Dear John", "Just Waiting" and "Men With Broken Hearts".

1956 - Born on this day in Abilene, Texas, was Lee Roy Parnell, country music and blues artist, singer, songwriter. His highest-charting hits are "What Kind of Fool Do You Think I Am" (1992), "Tender Moment" (1993), and "A Little Bit of You" (1995), all of which peaked at #2.

1968 - Glen Campbell topped the US album chart with Wichita Lineman. Although the LP would stay on the chart for 46 weeks, it would be Campbell's only #1 album.

1973 - Charlie Rich was at #1 on the US country album chart with Behind Closed Doors. The album received three Country Music Association awards: Best Male Vocalist, Album of the Year, and Single of the Year, for the title song which gave the singer his first #1 hit.

1979 - The Electric Horseman, starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda, had its premiere. Willie Nelson was a supporting character in the film, and he also contributed to the movie's soundtrack.

