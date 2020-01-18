Dog

Flickr / Brian Imagawa

The Air Force needs you and no there isn't a draft going on. What they are looking for are people, military OR civilian, who would be willing to adopt some of their retired military working dogs.

Air Force officials at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland have released a news issue last month calling for help taking in their retired dogs. The Air Force stated that while of course there is lots of demand to adopt the puppies that didn’t make the cut for active duty, sadly there is significantly less interest in adopting the adult dogs – which are exceptionally trained by the way, and could easily rescue you from various dangerous situations or sniff out any nearby bombs your kids may have laid in wait for you.

As for the process; Interested potential dog owners are required to fill out paperwork and answer questions as to where the dog will live, and how it will be cared for. If you are interested in adopting a retired military working dog.  You can get in contact with officials at mwd.adoptions@us.af.mil or call 210-671-6766

Tags

In other news

Des Moines Hospital Asking for Books

Des Moines Hospital Asking for Books

At the MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center, one employee at surely has made a lasting impact on the Parker family with his simple gesture of kindness.

The Air Force Needs You

The Air Force Needs You

The Air Force needs you and no there isn't a draft going on. What they are looking for are people, military OR civilian, who would be willing to adopt some of their retired military working dogs.

A 'Jaws' Reboot?

A 'Jaws' Reboot?

So get this, there's been some unconfirmed talk that Universal is planning to remake "Jaws" . . . which is a damn-near PERFECT movie and I challenge anyone to dispute that.

Pathwater

Pathwater

On our trip back from New York we stopped in at Cubbies in Onawa, IA where I came across this fantastic product! Pathwater which comes in an aluminium reusable bottle.

Tanya Tucker's Dream Gig

Tanya Tucker's Dream Gig

This is just a cool story, Tanya Tucker fulfills a lifelong dream, as she performs for a sold-out crowd at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on Sunday.