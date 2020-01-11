Tanya Tucker's Dream Gig

  • Dave Williams

Directed by Trey Fanjoy. Featuring Brandi Carlile.

This is just a cool story, Tanya Tucker fulfills a lifelong dream, as she performs for a sold-out crowd at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on Sunday.

“When I was 9 years old my Dad brought me all the way to Nashville from Willcox, Arizona and he took me to the Grand Ole Opry,” the country legend recalls. “I dreamed someday I could sing on that iconic stage where so many of my heroes have stood before.”

“The time has come,” Tanya continues. “And it’s because I have so many wonderful fans that still want to come hear me sing! Thank you and I’ll be there with bells on with a few very special guests this Sunday!! Can’t wait!!”

She'll heads into the Grammys later this month as country’s most-nominated artist. She has four nominations from her new While I’m Livin’ album.

Next month, Tanya kicks off the 2020 CMT Next Women of Country trek, named the Bring My Flowers Now Tour after her Grammy-nominated song.  

