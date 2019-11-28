  • Dave Williams

The 2019 CMA Country Christmas special is adding a philanthropic component. 

In addition to watching country stars perform holiday classics on screen, fans like you will have a way to give back.

New this year is the Tacky Country Christmas Sweater that's designed by several of the performers on the show and is available for purchase on the CMA's official website. Proceeds from the sales will go to the CMA Foundation, which provides resources to music teachers and students around the country, as well as funds grants to schools and music-centric organizations. 

The CMA released a video featuring Trisha Yearwood, Lady Antebellum, Chris Janson, Runaway June, Chris Young and more lending their own ideas to the sweater design. 

CMA Country Christmas, hosted by Trisha, airs on December 3 at 8 p.m. CT on ABC.

Tags

In other news

Here Come The Globetrotters

Here Come The Globetrotters

Get ready for the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters!! They're bringing their new “Pushing the Limits” World Tour to Sioux City at Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena next year on March 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Christmas Tree Ca-Ching!!

Christmas Tree Ca-Ching!!

Be prepared for the fact that your Christmas tree could cost you more money this year than it has in the past.  

Green Giant Guinness Record

Green Giant Guinness Record

Vegetable company Green Giant announced it broke a Guinness World Record by cooking up 1,009 pounds of green bean casserole in New York.  

Heather's Animal Video - Poor Koala

Heather's Animal Video - Poor Koala

A brave woman named Toni rescued a badly burnt and crying koala from an Australian bushfire on Tuesday. It was spotted crossing a road among the flames near Long Flat in New South Wales.

Get Well Soon Pat!

Get Well Soon Pat!

"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak had to have emergency surgery, and his longtime co-host Vanna White will fill in for him while he recovers.

Suh-weet Tea Man

Suh-weet Tea Man

A South Carolina man who went to McDonald's for a sweet tea says he received a little extra herbal substance on the side.