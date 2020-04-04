Social Distancing Choir

A Canadian school choir recently delivered a live-streamed, virtual performance of Jimmy Webb’s hit, “That’s All I Have to Say.”
Jimmy was beyond impressed, responding, “The singing you did is absolute perfection and brought me to tears because of its purity and simplicity.”
‘Enter A Cappella’ is a contemporary choir from Sir William Mulock Secondary School in Newmarket, Ontario Canada.
The group was going to debut 'That's All I've Got to Say' at the Mulock Spring Coffee House in April. They can't be together right now but that didn't stop them from making music.