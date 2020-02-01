Save the Bumble Bees

So as we all know, there are many plants that rely on bees to be natural pollinators to help produce some of nature's most nutritious foods.
Sadly however, species of North American bumble bees have significantly declined in population in recent decades. In fact between April 2015 and April 2016, beekeepers in the US lost 44% of their colonies. That's a very big number!
If you want to do you part to help the bumble bees there are some plants you can plant which will encourage their re-population. One that the bumble bees prefered is a large-leaved lupine. That's just a small thing that you can do to help out.
Read more from cnn.com on the state of bumble bees and how you can help: https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/28/us/best-flowers-for-bees-conservation-study-scn/index.html?fbclid=IwAR1mfzgwKtVV1Rcg0Bmad97O8fhwQ6pNi1hFP68xg_n-wjczhaEHTWRYs3A