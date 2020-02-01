Popeyes Clothes
Popeyes became more popular than ever when it introduced its chicken sandwich. And now it seems like they're going to test JUST how much people love them.

Popeyes just announced they're selling their actual store uniforms as a, quote, "fashion collection."

They say they were inspired to sell them after Beyoncé's Ivy Park collection with Adidas came out last week and sold out . . . and the clothes in her collection looked a lot like the maroon and orange Popeyes uniforms.

Popeyes says they're, quote, "Offering fashion seekers who missed the boat the first time a chance to score something nearly identical."

Their collection includes things like a $40 maroon hooded jacket, $35 orange polo, $25 red "executive" button down, and $10 khaki visor.  If you're interested, you can buy them at ThatLookFromPopeyes.com

