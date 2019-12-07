Stamp
A new stamp with a cause has sprouted up thanks to the U.S. Postal Service.  

The USPS announced Monday that it has issued a semipostal stamp that will help raise funds for people who have been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The stamp features a photographic illustration of a green plant sprouting from the ground covered in fallen leaves, intended to symbolize the PTSD healing process.  Greg Breeding designed the bright green bud set on a black background with the words "Healing PTSD" and the original art was done by Mark Laita. "The Postal Service is honored to issue this semipostal stamp as a powerful symbol of the healing process, growth and hope for tens of millions of Americans who experience PTSD," David C. Williams, vice chairman, Board of Governors of USPS, said in a statement.  

Williams served as the dedicating official for the new stamp and said that with its issuance "the nation renews its commitment to raise funds to help treat soldiers, veterans, first responders, health care providers and other individuals dealing with this condition."

Top Dog & Cat Names

So naming a pet isn't like naming a kid. Like, you can name your dog ANYTHING and it won't affect their life at all. You shouldn't do that with a kid. And yet, for some reason, people still use the same handful of pet names.

Heather's Animal Video - Buddies

These two pit bulls met on the streets and never left each other's side at the shelter — they even shared a bed! They kept waiting for a family who wanted to adopt them both. Here's the day their wish finally comes true.

Here Come The Globetrotters

Get ready for the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters!! They're bringing their new “Pushing the Limits” World Tour to Sioux City at Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena next year on March 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Christmas Tree Ca-Ching!!

Be prepared for the fact that your Christmas tree could cost you more money this year than it has in the past.  

Green Giant Guinness Record

Vegetable company Green Giant announced it broke a Guinness World Record by cooking up 1,009 pounds of green bean casserole in New York.  