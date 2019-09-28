If you are a gaming enthusiasts — this one is for you.

If you have a nostalgic fondness for vintage pinball and arcade games, you’ll want to visit this bright, epic arcade and museum located down in Omaha, Nebraska. Not only is this the Midwest’s largest pinball arcade, but it’s also a pretty cool museum the entire family is sure to love!

It's the Hollywood Pinball & Arcade Museum, a vintage gem you’ll love visiting over and over again. It was once a private collection of an Omaha native and pinball enthusiast, this treasure-trove of games located in a building in Omaha's Old Market is now open to the public and available for hourly play.

Part museum and part vintage arcade, this vintage-style arcade features more than 85 unique games — from 1960s-era pinball machines to arcade games from the 1980s.

Address:

1209 Jackson Street #2826, Omaha, NE 68102

The Hollywood Pinball & Arcade Museum is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit their website. Have you ever visited this vintage gaming haven? 

