Globetrotters
Harlem Globetrotters

Get ready for the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters!! They're bringing their new “Pushing the Limits” World Tour to Sioux City at Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena next year on March 25 at 7:00 p.m.

That's right Globetrotter fans, experience even bigger moments and memories, which will include a live world record attempt during the game. 

And these guys are BUSY!!  The Hall of Fame team’s 94th consecutive year will feature over 280 games through April in North America including the stop in Sioux City.

Tickets starting at $22.50 are ON SALE NOW. Tickets are available online at TysonCenter.com, by calling 855-333-8771, or by visiting the Primebank Box Office

Tags

In other news

Here Come The Globetrotters

Here Come The Globetrotters

Get ready for the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters!! They're bringing their new “Pushing the Limits” World Tour to Sioux City at Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena next year on March 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Christmas Tree Ca-Ching!!

Christmas Tree Ca-Ching!!

Be prepared for the fact that your Christmas tree could cost you more money this year than it has in the past.  

Green Giant Guinness Record

Green Giant Guinness Record

Vegetable company Green Giant announced it broke a Guinness World Record by cooking up 1,009 pounds of green bean casserole in New York.  

Heather's Animal Video - Poor Koala

Heather's Animal Video - Poor Koala

A brave woman named Toni rescued a badly burnt and crying koala from an Australian bushfire on Tuesday. It was spotted crossing a road among the flames near Long Flat in New South Wales.

Get Well Soon Pat!

Get Well Soon Pat!

"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak had to have emergency surgery, and his longtime co-host Vanna White will fill in for him while he recovers.

Suh-weet Tea Man

Suh-weet Tea Man

A South Carolina man who went to McDonald's for a sweet tea says he received a little extra herbal substance on the side.