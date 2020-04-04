These are some super lazy animals!!

The Gambler is Gone

The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25 p.m. at the age of 81.  Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.

Dave's Dummy of the Day

A temporary lockdown imposed by the Spanish government aimed at trying to contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus has some people going a little stir crazy, including one guy who thought he could sneak by police patrols by dressing as a T. Rex.

Another Look Who's Talking?!

With all of the movie and TV reboots happening, actress Kirstie Alley hinted that Look Who's Talking could possibly make its way back onto the big screen.