Heather's Animal Video: Travel Buddies

Meet Michael and Sox. When Michael decided to pursue his dream of moving to Hawaii, he didn’t have a house, a job or a car. But with the support of his beloved husky Sox, he was able to make the transition.
He could only afford a motorcycle to get around, so in order to involve Sox in his life, he had a crazy idea. Now after years of riding together, Sox and Michael are traveling to all 50 states on their motorcycle and their bond is deeper than ever.
For more of Sox's adventures on the road, you can check him out on Instagram: https://thedo.do/sox.