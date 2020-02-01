Heather's Animal Video: Travel Buddies

  • Dave Williams

Meet Michael and Sox. When Michael decided to pursue his dream of moving to Hawaii, he didn’t have a house, a job or a car. But with the support of his beloved husky Sox, he was able to make the transition.

He could only afford a motorcycle to get around, so in order to involve Sox in his life, he had a crazy idea. Now after years of riding together, Sox and Michael are traveling to all 50 states on their motorcycle and their bond is deeper than ever.

For more of Sox's adventures on the road, you can check him out on Instagram: https://thedo.do/sox.

At the MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center, one employee at surely has made a lasting impact on the Parker family with his simple gesture of kindness.

The Air Force needs you and no there isn't a draft going on. What they are looking for are people, military OR civilian, who would be willing to adopt some of their retired military working dogs.

So get this, there's been some unconfirmed talk that Universal is planning to remake "Jaws" . . . which is a damn-near PERFECT movie and I challenge anyone to dispute that.