This little boy Marcelo was terrified of dogs — until he met this senior pup named Mini.

You can keep up with Marcelo and Mini and all of their adventures together on Instagram: https://thedo.do/pawsofoz.

Save the Bumble Bees

So as we all know, there are many plants that rely on bees to be natural pollinators to help produce some of nature's most nutritious foods.

Heather's Animal Video: Travel Buddies

Meet Michael and Sox. When Michael decided to pursue his dream of moving to Hawaii, he didn’t have a house, a job or a car. But with the support of his beloved husky Sox, he was able to make the transition.