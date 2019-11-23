Heather's Animal Video - Poor Koala

A brave woman named Toni rescued a badly burnt and crying koala from an Australian bushfire on Tuesday. It was spotted crossing a road among the flames near Long Flat in New South Wales.
Toni rushed right away to the koala's aid, wrapping the animal in her shirt and a blanket and pouring water over it. She then transported the injured koala to the nearby Port Macquarie Koala Hospital.
