Heather's Animal Video - Poor Koala

  • Dave Williams

A brave woman named Toni rescued a badly burnt and crying koala from an Australian bushfire on Tuesday. It was spotted crossing a road among the flames near Long Flat in New South Wales.

Toni rushed right away to the koala's aid, wrapping the animal in her shirt and a blanket and pouring water over it. She then transported the injured koala to the nearby Port Macquarie Koala Hospital.

Heartbreaking image of burnt koala mum shielding her baby as wildfires rip through Australia:

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/9899361/burnt-koala-wildfires-australia-photos/

Hundreds of koalas burned alive after breeding ground is wiped out by bushfires ravaging parts of south east Australia:

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/10241289/hundreds-koala-bears-burned-alive-australian-bush-fires/

Koalas are now ‘functionally’ extinct with tiny remaining wild population ‘unable to support the next generation’:

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/9089501/koalas-functionally-extinct-tiny-population/

