  • Dave Williams

Jersey Cows have an udderly festive field day in matching Christmas jumpers 🎅🎄🤶

I'm pretty darn sure you've never seen anything like this when it comes to cows!!

In other news

Hershey Kisses Cereal

Hershey Kisses Cereal

There is a very bad trend in new cereal: They find a delicious but not healthy food . . . and make a cereal version of it.

Top Dog & Cat Names

Top Dog & Cat Names

So naming a pet isn't like naming a kid. Like, you can name your dog ANYTHING and it won't affect their life at all. You shouldn't do that with a kid. And yet, for some reason, people still use the same handful of pet names.

Heather's Animal Video - Buddies

Heather's Animal Video - Buddies

These two pit bulls met on the streets and never left each other's side at the shelter — they even shared a bed! They kept waiting for a family who wanted to adopt them both. Here's the day their wish finally comes true.

Here Come The Globetrotters

Here Come The Globetrotters

Get ready for the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters!! They're bringing their new “Pushing the Limits” World Tour to Sioux City at Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena next year on March 25 at 7:00 p.m.