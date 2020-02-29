Heather's Animal Video - Animals Are Hilarious
Enjoy new funniest and very cute compilation of the week about try not laugh funny animals' life video. But some cats in this video will actually surprise you!
With all of the movie and TV reboots happening, actress Kirstie Alley hinted that Look Who's Talking could possibly make its way back onto the big screen.
This little boy Marcelo was terrified of dogs — until he met this senior pup named Mini.
Popeyes became more popular than ever when it introduced its chicken sandwich. And now it seems like they're going to test JUST how much people love them.
So as we all know, there are many plants that rely on bees to be natural pollinators to help produce some of nature's most nutritious foods.