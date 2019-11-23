GG Record
fox6news.com

Vegetable company Green Giant announced it broke a Guinness World Record by cooking up 1,009 pounds of green bean casserole in New York.  

The company said it combined 1,069 cans of Green Giant Cut Green Beans, 485 cans of mushroom soup, 65 quarts of milk and 95 pounds of French fried onions to break its own record of 637 pounds, set in 2017. The ingredients were combined and cooked by a team of 10 chefs from Stella 34 Trattoria in Macy's Herald Square.  

The giant green bean casserole is being divvied up and will be served to 3,000 senior citizens in New York by Meals on Wheels.

Tags

In other news

Christmas Tree Ca-Ching!!

Christmas Tree Ca-Ching!!

Be prepared for the fact that your Christmas tree could cost you more money this year than it has in the past.  

Green Giant Guinness Record

Green Giant Guinness Record

Vegetable company Green Giant announced it broke a Guinness World Record by cooking up 1,009 pounds of green bean casserole in New York.  

Heather's Animal Video - Poor Koala

Heather's Animal Video - Poor Koala

A brave woman named Toni rescued a badly burnt and crying koala from an Australian bushfire on Tuesday. It was spotted crossing a road among the flames near Long Flat in New South Wales.

Get Well Soon Pat!

Get Well Soon Pat!

"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak had to have emergency surgery, and his longtime co-host Vanna White will fill in for him while he recovers.

Suh-weet Tea Man

Suh-weet Tea Man

A South Carolina man who went to McDonald's for a sweet tea says he received a little extra herbal substance on the side.

Heather's Animal Video - Trapped Sea Turtle

Heather's Animal Video - Trapped Sea Turtle

A woman and her boyfriend rescued a green turtle jammed between rocks on a beach in Oman. The pair spotted the turtle while they were on a morning walk on the beach to see turtle hatchlings.