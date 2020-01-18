Des Moines Hospital Asking for Books

  • Dave Williams

At the MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center, one employee at surely has made a lasting impact on the Parker family with his simple gesture of kindness.

The calming voice of Dane Pratt reads to the children in the pediatric unit during their most vulnerable moments, and he's seeking donations of children’s books.

Pratt is a cardiovascular perfusionist, which means he runs the ECMO machine and currently he checks books out of the library himself. But he’d love your help with donations so he can keep on reading to let tiny patients like Parker know they’re not alone.

“It means the world to me,” he said. “Going the extra mile doesn’t mean you actually have to walk the mile.”

If you’d like to donate new or gently used children’s books, please send them to:

MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center

1111 6th Avenue

Des Moines, IA 50314

