Boat
Rock Island Fire Department

With trains, planes, buses and cars readily available, one man chose a rather unusual form of transportation to make his way to Kentucky.

The Rock Island Fire Department posted about the strange ordeal to their Facebook. The department responded to a call about a person in the river near the Crescent Bridge on Monday.

"They quickly located the subject floating down the channel holding onto a large log. The subject was floating towards a barge and was pulled from the river into the Rescue Boat," the department wrote.

Soon after the rescue, the man regaled his rescuers about what possessed him to drift down the river on a log.

The department wrote, "The subject told fire crews that he entered the water willingly from the shore of Davenport and was planning on relocating to The Bluegrass State and intended to use the log to make the trip to Kentucky."

The fire department added, "The subject was taken safely to shore and strongly encouraged to make other transportation arrangements."

