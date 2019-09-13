Dave's Dummy - Canadian Driving Noodles

This is either the most talented woman in the world or the dumbest. British Columbia police pulled over a speeding driver who was eating a bowl of noodles -- with chopsticks -- behind the wheel.
Daily Hive reports that Constable Neid noticed the unidentified female driver in November 2018 and claims her hands were not on the steering wheel. She also happened to be speeding.
Neid says the woman was driving with “a bowl in her left hand in a position 3/4 to the face from the steering wheel” and “chopsticks in the driver’s right hand.”
When issued a ticket, the woman argued she was only driving 10 km/h over the speed limit -- which is still speeding -- and kept one hand on the steering wheel at all times. She demonstrated she was holding the wheel with three fingers and the bowl of noodles with her other two fingers on her left hand.
She took both those claims to court on Thursday, but to no avail. She was found guilty of driving without due care and the judge slapped her with a $368 fine. She has until Halloween to pay up.
Police has since turned this incident -- complete with a photo -- into a Twitter reminder about September being Distracted Driving Awareness Month.