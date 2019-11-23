Tree Lots
Be prepared for the fact that your Christmas tree could cost you more money this year than it has in the past.  

Christmas tree prices may be higher this year because there's less of a supply than past years. Farmers in Oregon, Michigan, North Carolina, and Missouri all say that hot weather and too much rain affected their supply.

And there's another reason too: Christmas trees are finally feeling the effects of the 2008 recession. A lot of this year's trees were planted back then . . . and because of the recession, fewer seeds were planted.

In some parts of the country, trees might even be $20 more than they were last year. Last year's average price was $78. 

(Today)

Christmas Tree Ca-Ching!!

Green Giant Guinness Record

Vegetable company Green Giant announced it broke a Guinness World Record by cooking up 1,009 pounds of green bean casserole in New York.  

Heather's Animal Video - Poor Koala

A brave woman named Toni rescued a badly burnt and crying koala from an Australian bushfire on Tuesday. It was spotted crossing a road among the flames near Long Flat in New South Wales.

Get Well Soon Pat!

"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak had to have emergency surgery, and his longtime co-host Vanna White will fill in for him while he recovers.

Suh-weet Tea Man

A South Carolina man who went to McDonald's for a sweet tea says he received a little extra herbal substance on the side.

Heather's Animal Video - Trapped Sea Turtle

A woman and her boyfriend rescued a green turtle jammed between rocks on a beach in Oman. The pair spotted the turtle while they were on a morning walk on the beach to see turtle hatchlings.