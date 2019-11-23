Christmas Tree Ca-Ching!!

Be prepared for the fact that your Christmas tree could cost you more money this year than it has in the past.
Christmas tree prices may be higher this year because there's less of a supply than past years. Farmers in Oregon, Michigan, North Carolina, and Missouri all say that hot weather and too much rain affected their supply.
And there's another reason too: Christmas trees are finally feeling the effects of the 2008 recession. A lot of this year's trees were planted back then . . . and because of the recession, fewer seeds were planted.
In some parts of the country, trees might even be $20 more than they were last year. Last year's average price was $78.
