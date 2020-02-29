Fast-food cravings can drive people do so some EXTREME stuff.
The cross country team at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York REALLY wanted some Chick-fil-A last week for lunch. But the closest Chick-fil-A restaurant was 90 minutes away . . . and three hours round-trip seemed excessive.
There WAS a closer Chick-fil-A inside of Albany International Airport 15 minutes away . . . but they had to get inside of the terminal to get to it.
So they pooled their money and bought the cheapest ticket they could find: A $98 one-way flight to Fort Lauderdale on Delta. It cost them around $5.50 each.
Then the team captain used the ticket to get through airport security and buy $227 worth of Chick-fil-A. He left the airport without flying on the flight, obviously, and delivered the food back to his teammates.
The 18 guys ordered 15 Chick-fil-A sandwiches, 15 large fries, 156 nuggets, one bag of cookies, and one lemonade.