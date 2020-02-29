Chick-fil-A

by: , Marangeli Lopez

Fast-food cravings can drive people do so some EXTREME stuff.

The cross country team at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York REALLY wanted some Chick-fil-A last week for lunch. But the closest Chick-fil-A restaurant was 90 minutes away . . . and three hours round-trip seemed excessive.

There WAS a closer Chick-fil-A inside of Albany International Airport 15 minutes away . . . but they had to get inside of the terminal to get to it.

So they pooled their money and bought the cheapest ticket they could find: A $98 one-way flight to Fort Lauderdale on Delta. It cost them around $5.50 each.

Then the team captain used the ticket to get through airport security and buy $227 worth of Chick-fil-A. He left the airport without flying on the flight, obviously, and delivered the food back to his teammates.

The 18 guys ordered 15 Chick-fil-A sandwiches, 15 large fries, 156 nuggets, one bag of cookies, and one lemonade. 

(ABC 10 - Albany)

Tags

In other news

Another Look Who's Talking?!

Another Look Who's Talking?!

With all of the movie and TV reboots happening, actress Kirstie Alley hinted that Look Who's Talking could possibly make its way back onto the big screen.

Save the Bumble Bees

Save the Bumble Bees

So as we all know, there are many plants that rely on bees to be natural pollinators to help produce some of nature's most nutritious foods.