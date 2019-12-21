Chewy Frapp
totallythebomb.com

Apparently the new "Star Wars" movie isn't getting very good reviews . . . but this new "Star Wars" Frappuccino IS.

The website TotallyTheBomb.com just posted instructions for ordering a Chewbacca Frappuccino from the top secret menu at Starbucks . . .

1. Order a Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino.

2. Ask for caramel drizzle added to the cup.

3. Get whipped cream and cookie crumbles added to the top.

The result is a Frappuccino that kinda looks like Chewbacca's fur . . . and tastes like a mix of coffee, chocolate, caramel, and Oreos. 

Chewbacca Frappucinno

