Chewbacca Frappucinno

Apparently the new "Star Wars" movie isn't getting very good reviews . . . but this new "Star Wars" Frappuccino IS.
The website TotallyTheBomb.com just posted instructions for ordering a Chewbacca Frappuccino from the top secret menu at Starbucks . . .
1. Order a Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino.
2. Ask for caramel drizzle added to the cup.
3. Get whipped cream and cookie crumbles added to the top.
The result is a Frappuccino that kinda looks like Chewbacca's fur . . . and tastes like a mix of coffee, chocolate, caramel, and Oreos.