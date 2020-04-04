Caylee Hammack's Band of Landscapers

Do you have a fallback job lined up just in case the economy keeps tanking? Or, maybe you're already doing it. Caylee Hammack and her band never thought they'd have to come up with something on the fly, but here we are.
They were set to open on Reba's 2020 Tour, but when that got postponed they were staring at over two months of zero income. She says, quote, "Not only was I out of work, but my crew and band members were out of work."
Her band leader and tour manager came up with the idea of mowing lawns because it would keep them in line with the social distancing rules. Only problem is they owned musical instruments . . . but were a little short on lawn care equipment.
So they put they word out and got an "overwhelming" response. Their business is called Family Tree Lawncare Service in honor of Caylee's song, "Family Tree".
Things are going so well they may keep it up and running after they're back on tour. She adds, quote, "[We're] hoping to donate money one day to other musicians that are out of jobs . . . and just trying to get through like us."