Caylee Hammack's Band of Landscapers

Do you have a fallback job lined up just in case the economy keeps tanking? Or, maybe you're already doing it. Caylee Hammack and her band never thought they'd have to come up with something on the fly, but here we are.

They were set to open on Reba's 2020 Tour, but when that got postponed they were staring at over two months of zero income. She says, quote, "Not only was I out of work, but my crew and band members were out of work."

Her band leader and tour manager came up with the idea of mowing lawns because it would keep them in line with the social distancing rules. Only problem is they owned musical instruments . . .  but were a little short on lawn care equipment.

So they put they word out and got an "overwhelming" response.  Their business is called Family Tree Lawncare Service in honor of Caylee's song, "Family Tree".

Things are going so well they may keep it up and running after they're back on tour. She adds, quote, "[We're] hoping to donate money one day to other musicians that are out of jobs . . . and just trying to get through like us." 

A Canadian school choir recently delivered a live-streamed, virtual performance of Jimmy Webb’s hit, “That’s All I Have to Say.”

The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25 p.m. at the age of 81.  Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.

A temporary lockdown imposed by the Spanish government aimed at trying to contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus has some people going a little stir crazy, including one guy who thought he could sneak by police patrols by dressing as a T. Rex.