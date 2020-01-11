Is this a coincidence . . . or are aliens really truly circling the wagons?
According to the National UFO Reporting Center, there was a HUGE jump in UFO sightings last year. There were 3,395 sightings in 2018 and 5,971 sightings last year . . . that's a 76% jump.
It's not really clear WHY there was such a big jump, although there are a few "non alien" theories.
One is that Jupiter and Venus were more visible to Earth last year than usual, and they stand out in the sky. Another is that SpaceX launched 180 satellites last year, so people may have seen those and thought they were aliens.
California had the most sightings in 2019, with 485 total. Florida was second, and Washington was third.
(ABC News)