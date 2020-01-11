A 'Jaws' Reboot?

  • Dave Williams

So get this, there's been some unconfirmed talk that Universal is planning to remake "Jaws" . . . which is a damn-near PERFECT movie and I challenge anyone to dispute that.

Supposedly, they want Andy Muschietti to do it. No idea who he is other than he directed the recent "It" movies, and he's also working on a remake of the classic werewolf flick "The Howling".

Of course it was Steven Spielberg who directed the original "Jaws", which is 45 years old, if you can believe that. They're hoping he'll produce the remake. I say IF you remake have him direct it too! 

On our trip back from New York we stopped in at Cubbies in Onawa, IA where I came across this fantastic product! Pathwater which comes in an aluminium reusable bottle.

This is just a cool story, Tanya Tucker fulfills a lifelong dream, as she performs for a sold-out crowd at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on Sunday.

Apparently the new "Star Wars" movie isn't getting very good reviews . . . but this new "Star Wars" Frappuccino IS.

There is a very bad trend in new cereal: They find a delicious but not healthy food . . . and make a cereal version of it.