A 'Jaws' Reboot?

So get this, there's been some unconfirmed talk that Universal is planning to remake "Jaws" . . . which is a damn-near PERFECT movie and I challenge anyone to dispute that.
Supposedly, they want Andy Muschietti to do it. No idea who he is other than he directed the recent "It" movies, and he's also working on a remake of the classic werewolf flick "The Howling".
Of course it was Steven Spielberg who directed the original "Jaws", which is 45 years old, if you can believe that. They're hoping he'll produce the remake. I say IF you remake have him direct it too!