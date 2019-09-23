Complete list, below...
Outstanding Comedy Series
Fleabag (Amazon)
Outstanding Drama Series
Game of Thrones (HBO)
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Writing for a Comedy Series
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (Amazon)
Director for a Comedy Series
Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag (Amazon)
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (Amazon)
Outstanding Reality Competition Series
RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Patricia Arquette, The Act (Hulu)
Directing for a Limited Series
Johan Renck, Chernobyl (HBO)
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama
Craig Mazin, Chernobyl (HBO)
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us (Netflix)
Outstanding Television Movie
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Outstanding Limited Series
Chernobyl (HBO)
Writing for a Variety Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Director for a Variety Series
Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Writing for a Drama Series
Jesse Armstrong, Succession (HBO)
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Porter, Pose (FX)
Directing for Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark (Netflix)
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve (BBC)