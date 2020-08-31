You can thank me later.

Also, good luck...

In other news

Was Blake Shelton right or wrong?

Was Blake Shelton right or wrong?

Blake Shelton is taking heat after discussing a recent update on coronavirus statistics released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

Cheap or Frugal?

Cheap or Frugal?

There's a difference between being frugal and being cheap. But what's the difference? Are the following things CHEAP or FRUGAL: