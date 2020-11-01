Would you let your kid go to a COVID party?

This past weekend our son (sophomore) was invited to a Halloween party. Nothing major, maybe 10-15 kids at a house with parents we know and trust.
He really wanted to go but my wife and I had to remind him about the possible risks of attending. If he were to test positive for COVID, not only would he be missing 14 days of school but he'd also be missing 14 days of basketball tryouts and practices.
At the same time, I know our son (and many other students) really feel like they're being punished and not being allowed to do many social activities. I could hear the frustration in his voice and see it on his faces as he pleaded with us to let him go.
At this point, I'm not concerned about my son getting sick. I'm more concerned about him not being at school for 14 days and not being able to participate in sports.
As a parent, what would you have done?