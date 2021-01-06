Win a $50 Prize Pack!

Give your teacher a shoutout! For more:
- Send your teacher shoutout to abe@106kix.com
- Keep it short but tell us why your teacher (or your child's teacher) deserves a shoutout.
You could win one of four $50 Prize Packs, including:
- I Love Public Schools winter beanie.
- I Love Public Schools mug.
- I Love Public Schools lapel pin.
- I Love Public Schools stickers.
- I Love Public Schools clear bag.
Winners (4) will be selected Friday, January 8 on 106 KIX. Winners need to claim their prize pack by January 13.