Win a $200 Gas Card!

Here's how to win:
- Each weekday in January, click on the daily link: https://www.langelautosales.com/cars.html
- Answer the daily question: What color is the 2019 Nissan Sentra SV?
- Email your answer to: songs@106kix.com
The rules, regulations and restrictions:
- One entry, per person, per weekday.
- Duplicate entries will result in permanent disqualification.
- Cheaters or suspected cheaters will be banished and publicly ridiculed.
- Winner receives a $200 gas card from Langel Auto Sales of Norfolk.
- Winner will be selected at random, from all correct entries submitted in January.
- All questions should be directed to the Supreme Contest Dicktator & Rewarder of Prizes, Abraham Kirkpatrick Schoenherr III.