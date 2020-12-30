Win a $200 Gas Card!

Here's how to win:

  1. Each weekday in January, click on the daily link: https://www.langelautosales.com/cars.html
  2. Answer the daily question: What color is the 2019 Nissan Sentra SV?
  3. Email your answer to: songs@106kix.com

The rules, regulations and restrictions:

  • One entry, per person, per weekday.
  • Duplicate entries will result in permanent disqualification.
  • Cheaters or suspected cheaters will be banished and publicly ridiculed.
  • Winner receives a $200 gas card from Langel Auto Sales of Norfolk.
  • Winner will be selected at random, from all correct entries submitted in January. 
  • All questions should be directed to the Supreme Contest Dicktator & Rewarder of Prizes, Abraham Kirkpatrick Schoenherr III.

Tags

In other news

LTMM Week!

LTMM Week!

It's Less Talk, More Music Week on the show! December 28th thru January 1st, featuring: