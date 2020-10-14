A few weeks ago, I was passed by a motorcycle doing 70-80 mph - WHILE DRIVING IN TOWN!!! It was also in a "no passing zone" and near a residential area. I called the cops but I'm not sure what happened to the driver.
Why did you call 911?
Abe106kix
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
In other news
Tom Brady's new home has a TON of killer features, including an elevator. Here's the pics:
A few weeks ago, I was passed by a motorcycle doing 70-80 mph - WHILE DRIVING IN TOWN!!! It was also in a "no passing zone" and near a residential area. I called the cops but I'm not sure what happened to the driver.
A jewelry store clerk exposed a customer's affair by "accidentally" putting the personalized gifts he bought for his wife and mistress in each other's bags. Watch the video here and scroll down to vote:
1. Top Fall Favorites: