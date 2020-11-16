Who's the G.O.A.T.?

Name the "Greatest Of All Time" in the following categories:
- Dessert.
- Holiday.
- Singer.
- Tourist Attraction.
- Game Show Host.
- Favorite DJ in Northeast Nebraska.
You meet someone and they seem pretty cool - but then they do something or you notice something about them that confirms you will NEVER be friends. What's a friendship "Red Flag" for you?
The Huskers are 0-2 this season, while Scott Frost's overall record at Nebraska is 9-17.