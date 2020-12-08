Who has made your life BETTER in 2020?

We've all been through a lot this year:
Mentally, physically, emotionally, socially - we've had to deal with plenty of issues. Who's actually made things better for you in spite of the circumstances? How have they impacted your life positively?
We've all been through a lot this year:
Mentally, physically, emotionally, socially - we've had to deal with plenty of issues. Who's actually made things better for you in spite of the circumstances? How have they impacted your life positively?
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Nick and I got into a weird conversation the other day involving body parts:
A guy in Taiwan was fined for breaking quarantine for eight seconds. How much was his fine?