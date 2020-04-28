Which would you rather get on right now?

The plane is going to Florida and the cruise is going to The Bahamas.
Which would you rather take?
Vote.
Down.
Here.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The plane is going to Florida and the cruise is going to The Bahamas.
You can request whatever song you want but you CANNOT mention the name of the artist or the actual song title. Get creative!
*Listen to the full clip at the bottom of this page! Officials in several states including Maryland, New York, and Illinois say they saw an increase in calls to poison control about exposure to disinfectants after President Trump's press briefing last week.