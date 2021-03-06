When is it better to be a woman? When is it harder to be a woman? Also:
- Women are biologically sensitive to high pitched noises so that they can hear their offspring even when they are asleep.
- Women have a better sense of smell than men.
- The average woman will eat 4 pounds of lipstick in her lifetime.
- "If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman." -Margaret Thatcher
- "Being a feminist is being equal to do what a man do." -Cardi B
- "I don't consider myself sexy. I'm kind of a nervous person in general. I'm socially awkward. I'm not tall and sensuous. I usually wear sweats everywhere I go. Oh, and I burp a lot." -Carrie Underwood
- "My mother would look at me and she’d say, 'Kamala, you may be the first to do many things, but make sure you are not the last'." -Kamala Harris