Abe FGF

I recently received this message:

"Abe, the more I hear this song, the more I hate it." FYI - I completely agreed with them! Which song does this to you? Scroll down to vote:

Tags

In other news

Super Stoopid Trivia

Super Stoopid Trivia

If you had $1 billion and spent $1,000 a day, how long would it take you run out of money?