Abe Dolphin

Which scenario would be the worst:

  • Karaoke at a packed bar.
  • Give a five minute speech in front of 500 people.
  • Dance in public.
  • Make a wedding toast.
  • Speak at a funeral.
  • Speak at a school assembly.
  • Lead a prayer at church.

Super Stoopid Trivia

There's a new list out of the most unpopular sodas and Diet Coke is number one. What's number two?

Not Appropriate.

Who's next? I mean, Jesus was PRETTY intolerant. “I am the way, the truth and the life; no one comes to the Father except through Me." Wow. He really didn't leave a lot of room for other options did he?