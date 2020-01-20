Which is the coolest scientific breakthrough?

The biggest science stories this week included:
1.Researchers in New England created the first ever living robots. They used stem cells from frogs to make tiny, programmable lifeforms that have, quote, "never before existed on Earth." They could eventually lead to even smaller "nanobots" that would swim around your body and deliver drugs to specific locations, like tumors.
2. Scientists at the University of Michigan are working on a pill that could eventually replace working out. They figured out that a naturally occurring protein call "sestrin" mimics the effects of exercise in mice.
3. Someday soon, you might be able to watch TV on your contact lenses. A company in California called Mojo Vision just unveiled a working prototype.