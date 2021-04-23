?

I've been fortunate to travel a little and here's my top three spots in America:

  1. Colorado: Rocky Mountains.
  2. Arizona: Grand Canyon/Antelope Canyon.
  3. Florida: Anything in, on and under the water.

