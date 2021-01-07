Rioters stormed and vandalized the building, threatened elected officials and clashed with police. Four people died but Congress was back in session last night to finish Biden's certification. For more:
What's your reaction to what happened Wednesday in Washington?
Abe106kix
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
In other news
Rioters stormed and vandalized the building, threatened elected officials and clashed with police. Four people died but Congress was back in session last night to finish Biden's certification. For more:
If you say, "I wouldn't change anything about myself" - you're a liar! No matter how minor or major, we all have something we'd like to improve.