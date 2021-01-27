Abe Victory

When we're short on time, here are the top 5 foods we make:

  1. Egg sandwich.
  2. Grilled cheese.
  3. Hamburger.
  4. Hot dog.
  5. Microwave dinner.

For more: https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/third-americans-claim-whip-together-143700455.html

