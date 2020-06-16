SS2

Wednesday, June 17th we'll highlight the 2020 graduates from Creighton, Clarkson and Orchard. For more:  

Students, parents, and staff are welcome to participate in our Senior Salutes for area schools. During Abe Schoenherr In The Morning, call 402-844-4091 or songs@106kix.com with your "Senior Salute".

Tags

In other news