What's the new slogan for the show?

Here are some of your submissions:
- Abe Schoenherr in the Morning: Where being a random banger isn't a felony!
- Abe Schoenherr in the morning: a therapist's worst nightmare.
- Abe Shoenner'r in the morning, not quite as bad as New Rock 94.7
- New show motto. Slightly offensive, all for you listening pleasure.
- The random bangers. We don’t deal with jack holes anymore!
- Abe S. In the morning: so controversial that a bear might bite your weiner pit.
- Abe S. In the morning: were lotion is highly encouraged.
- Abe S. In the morning: the Mexican Mafia's got nothing on this guy.
- Don’t be a sack dragger, listen to Abe Schoenherr in the mornings!
- All requests matter. Except Karen's.
- Welcome to abe schoenherr in the morning where masks aren’t needed.
- Welcome to the show where you can get out and not be stuck in a bubble.
- "Riding the line on the limits of fun”.
- “Broadcasting more smiles per mile than any other station in Northeast Nebraska”.
- “You know you want to...”
- “Most idiotically sophisticated show on your radio”.
- All songs matter.
- I was talking to God last night. Abe came up. 😂😂😂
- Abe n’ ham in da morning- he puts the suck in shmuck!!!
- Slogan: Abe and side kick Nick - Get your morning 'pick me up' here! Sense of humor recommended, AND encouraged! Get your CRAZY on!
- I can’t love you like that.
- Slogan: Abe Schoenherr in the morning! The Best Fake Show on the Radio!
- Abe in the morning, we got the quantity, not the quality. Its not the show you want, its the show you deserve.
- Ya'll need Jesus AND Abe Schoenherr in the Morning!
- Abe S. In the morning: tiger King approved and f*ck Carol baskins!
- Shaner in the morning: Can I use your vacation time?
- Not for karens.
- Abe in the morning Where snowflakes come to melt.
- Your mom LOVES him.
- Here's another one, "Make Mornings Great Again" Abe Schoenherr in the Morning!😁
- Offending karens and richards since the beginning.
- Corn nuts in the morning.
- 106 Kix 100% Karen friendly.
- “You’re listening to Abe Schoenherr in the morning, welcome to the sh*tshow”.
- Abe’s party palace.
- Where bangers come out daily!!!
- “Sarcasm with a side of salvation”.
- "Sarcasm is free, but the rest is gonna cost ya”.
- Like a train wreck, you should turn away but you can’t”.
- Abe Schoenherr in the morning. The show your parents warned you about.
- New motto: The best way to feel good in the morning and still pass a drug test.
- How about, Abe Schoenherr in the mornin - if you're not crazy don't worry you will be...
Entries must be submitted by 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020. Winner will receive unlimited goodies and glory from "Abe Schoenherr in the Morning".