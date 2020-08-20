What's the new slogan for the show?

Here are some of your submissions:

  • Abe Schoenherr in the Morning: Where being a random banger isn't a felony!
  • Abe Schoenherr in the morning: a therapist's worst nightmare.
  • Abe Shoenner'r in the morning, not quite as bad as New Rock 94.7
  • New show motto. Slightly offensive, all for you listening pleasure.
  • The random bangers. We don’t deal with jack holes anymore!
  • Abe S. In the morning: so controversial that a bear might bite your weiner pit.
  • Abe S. In the morning: were lotion is highly encouraged.
  • Abe S. In the morning: the Mexican Mafia's got nothing on this guy.
  • Don’t be a sack dragger, listen to Abe Schoenherr in the mornings!
  • All requests matter. Except Karen's.
  • Welcome to abe schoenherr in the morning where masks aren’t needed.
  • Welcome to the show where you can get out and not be stuck in a bubble.
  • "Riding the line on the limits of fun”.
  • “Broadcasting more smiles per mile than any other station in Northeast Nebraska”.
  • “You know you want to...”
  • “Most idiotically sophisticated show on your radio”.
  • All songs matter.
  • I was talking to God last night. Abe came up. 😂😂😂
  • Abe n’ ham in da morning- he puts the suck in shmuck!!!
  • Slogan: Abe and side kick Nick - Get your morning 'pick me up' here! Sense of humor recommended, AND encouraged! Get your CRAZY on!
  • I can’t love you like that.
  • Slogan: Abe Schoenherr in the morning! The Best Fake Show on the Radio! 
  • Abe in the morning, we got the quantity, not the quality. Its not the show you want, its the show you deserve.
  • Ya'll need Jesus AND Abe Schoenherr in the Morning!
  • Abe S. In the morning: tiger King approved and f*ck Carol baskins!
  • Shaner in the morning: Can I use your vacation time?
  • Not for karens.
  • Abe in the morning Where snowflakes come to melt.
  • Your mom LOVES him.
  • Here's another one, "Make Mornings Great Again" Abe Schoenherr in the Morning!😁
  • Offending karens and richards since the beginning.
  • Corn nuts in the morning.
  • 106 Kix 100% Karen friendly.
  • “You’re listening to Abe Schoenherr in the morning, welcome to the sh*tshow”.
  • Abe’s party palace.
  • Where bangers come out daily!!!
  • “Sarcasm with a side of salvation”.
  • "Sarcasm is free, but the rest is gonna cost ya”.
  • Like a train wreck, you should turn away but you can’t”.
  • Abe Schoenherr in the morning. The show your parents warned you about.
  • New motto: The best way to feel good in the morning and still pass a drug test.
  • How about, Abe Schoenherr in the mornin - if you're not crazy don't worry you will be...

Entries must be submitted by 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020. Winner will receive unlimited goodies and glory from "Abe Schoenherr in the Morning".

In other news

What would you make it rain?

A chocolate factory in Switzerland had a ventilation issue and shot a bunch of cocoa powder into the sky that rained down on to the city. For more:

Cardiovascular vs. COVID Deaths

I'm trying to keep things in perspective when it comes to pandemic stats. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and claims more lives each year than all forms of cancer combined. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) accounts for 2,354 deaths each day in America.