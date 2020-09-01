Abe

The world's most expensive sheep was purchased last week for $490,000! For more:

 https://www.cnn.com/2020/08/29/world/worlds-most-expensive-sheep-trnd/index.html

Tags

In other news

Was Blake Shelton right or wrong?

Was Blake Shelton right or wrong?

Blake Shelton is taking heat after discussing a recent update on coronavirus statistics released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 