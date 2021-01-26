Abe Victory 4

82% of parents say they try to raise their kids to be confident. For more:

https://www.swnsdigital.com/2021/01/parents-say-this-is-the-secret-to-raising-confident-kids/

Tags

In other news

Super Stoopid Trivia

Super Stoopid Trivia

A new study looked at the top pet peeves in all 50 states. Slow internet is #1 overall. What is the top pet peeve in Nebraska?